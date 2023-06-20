X

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Dry start to last day of spring but showers come later

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

It’s a dry last morning of spring, but don’t leave the rain gear behind. You’ll need it later this afternoon.

Starting Tuesday off, there is some fog lingering across the area thanks to yesterday’s showers. That should clear out as the sun comes up.

But, “while it’s quiet this morning, this afternoon, showers and storms become more widespread into the afternoon hours,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Some sunshine will peak through, bringing the high temperature up to about 81 degrees. That’s well below the 88-degree average high for this time of year.

Spotty showers will start filtering into the city around 3 p.m., according to the weather radar. It’ll keep building into the evening and overnight hours, setting us up for a soggy Wednesday morning.

Also coming Wednesday: The first day of summer.

“Tomorrow just before 11 o’clock in the morning, we officially flipped the calendar pages to a brand new season,” Monahan said.

It’s going to be an unusually cool start to summer, though, with highs staying around 77 degrees tomorrow and Thursday.

Temperatures should warm back up into the mid-to-upper 80s for Friday and into the weekend. It’s also trending drier toward the end of the week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

1 killed when vigil marking anniversary of teen deaths erupts in shooting23m ago

Judge orders auto shop to pay $40K in oily penny, unpaid overtime case
17h ago

Credit: Family photo

Family wants answers after teen killed at sleepover
16h ago

Credit: AP

Delta flight canceled after crewmember arrested just before departure
17h ago

Credit: AP

Delta flight canceled after crewmember arrested just before departure
17h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Readers want these airport eateries | Tell us your Hartsfield-Jackson ideas
22h ago
The Latest

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Off-and-on rain all day and most of the week
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Hot, dry Father’s Day before week-long washout
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Mix of sun, clouds for final weekend of spring
Featured

Credit: TNS

Tropical Storm Bret moves west in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean...
6h ago
Tractor-trailer wreck closed ramp at Spaghetti Junction for hours
18h ago
A journey through Southern Black history
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top