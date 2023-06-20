TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Dry start to last day of spring but showers come later

It’s a dry last morning of spring, but don’t leave the rain gear behind. You’ll need it later this afternoon.

Starting Tuesday off, there is some fog lingering across the area thanks to yesterday’s showers. That should clear out as the sun comes up.

But, “while it’s quiet this morning, this afternoon, showers and storms become more widespread into the afternoon hours,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Some sunshine will peak through, bringing the high temperature up to about 81 degrees. That’s well below the 88-degree average high for this time of year.

Spotty showers will start filtering into the city around 3 p.m., according to the weather radar. It’ll keep building into the evening and overnight hours, setting us up for a soggy Wednesday morning.

Also coming Wednesday: The first day of summer.

“Tomorrow just before 11 o’clock in the morning, we officially flipped the calendar pages to a brand new season,” Monahan said.

It’s going to be an unusually cool start to summer, though, with highs staying around 77 degrees tomorrow and Thursday.

Temperatures should warm back up into the mid-to-upper 80s for Friday and into the weekend. It’s also trending drier toward the end of the week.

