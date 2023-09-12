TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Cooler weather, showers on the way as cold front moves in

Metro Atlanta can expect some relief from the heat behind a cold front that will drape over the region Tuesday afternoon.

Isolated showers will start to pop up around the metro around noon, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. So make sure to grab some rain gear before you head out the door to work or school because the ride home might be wet.

“We’ve got a cold front moving into North Georgia that will give us the chance for a few rumbles of thunder and a few downpours,” he said. “Not expecting anything severe.”

It’s still summertime, though, and it’ll still be hotter than normal today. The high will top out right around 90 degrees in the city, which is five degrees higher than the average high of 85 degrees for this time of year. In fact, this year has had far more 90-degree days than the average year.

On average, metro Atlanta sees about 47 days with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees, Monahan said. This year, there have been 64 days with 90-degree highs.

“It took most of June to have our first 90-degree day so really, it’s the second half or the last two-thirds of summer that have been so hot across North Georgia,” he said. “But changes are coming.”

Tomorrow won’t be quite as hot, but with a projected high of 87 degrees, it’ll still be slightly above average. Fall is just 11 days away, though, and we’ll get a preview by the end of this week as the cold front moves in behind the storms and should keep highs in the low to mid 80s for the foreseeable future.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.