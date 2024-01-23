TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Cool, cloudy with some drizzles ahead of warmer temps

“It does turn much warmer as the week goes on,” Monahan said. “We’re also going to see a much wetter weather pattern move in for the second half of the week.”

On Wednesday, highs will be in the 60s, and there is a 60% chance of rain.

More clouds will be in the sky as a warm front lifts across the area, ushering in warmer conditions for Thursday. The high then will be near 70 degrees.

“Thursday is gonna be a pretty wet day for us with the chance for some thunderstorms mixed in as well,” Monahan said.

The rain is welcomed news as North Georgia drought conditions continue to ease.

“It is like we took an eraser to the drought over the last six weeks or so,” Monahan said. “We were in really rough shape as winter began ... but what has happened over the last few weeks, just consistent, steady rain, some heavy rain — we basically eliminated the drought for the most part around Metro Atlanta. It’s still holding on in northwest Georgia, but overall, we’re doing a lot better.”

Showers are staying in the forecast at least through Sunday.

