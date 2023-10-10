TUESDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Best day of the week if you like it warm’

Atlanta Weather
By
15 minutes ago
X

Some warmth is creeping back into metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

“Today’s going to be a warm day — really, the best day of the week if you like it warm,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

The high today will peak around 80 degrees in the city, just a bit warmer than yesterday and a lot warmer than the chilly weekend that saw highs in the 60s and lows dip into the 30s in some areas.

Today, there will be plenty of sunshine, at least through the first half of the day, Deon said.

“So your lunch plans are looking nice and bright,” she said. “We’ll be at 73 degrees, not too bad if you want to dine outdoors.”

By dinnertime, some clouds will start building in but no rain yet. The rain will arrive late Wednesday and stick around for the first half of Thursday, Deon said. Another round of rain will come on Friday, but most of it will stay to the south of the metro.

Things should dry out and cool down for the weekend, with highs topping out at 75 and 66 degrees for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Waffle House employees push for improved labor conditions1h ago

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: Athens DA targeted by oversight law to face election challenge
19m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DuPont lawyer: Release of Rome PFAS deal could imperil other settlements
10h ago

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

Warrant: Boyfriend allegedly struck Brookhaven woman with object, caused asphyxia
9h ago

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

Warrant: Boyfriend allegedly struck Brookhaven woman with object, caused asphyxia
9h ago

Credit: AP

What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
4h ago
The Latest

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Chilly start but warm finish
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Frosty overnight temps, chilly afternoon
SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Cold front brings windy and chilly conditions
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Braves vs. Phillies: What time, how to watch
Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is this Tuesday, Oct. 10
Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top