TUESDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Best day of the week if you like it warm’

Some warmth is creeping back into metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

“Today’s going to be a warm day — really, the best day of the week if you like it warm,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

The high today will peak around 80 degrees in the city, just a bit warmer than yesterday and a lot warmer than the chilly weekend that saw highs in the 60s and lows dip into the 30s in some areas.

Today, there will be plenty of sunshine, at least through the first half of the day, Deon said.

“So your lunch plans are looking nice and bright,” she said. “We’ll be at 73 degrees, not too bad if you want to dine outdoors.”

By dinnertime, some clouds will start building in but no rain yet. The rain will arrive late Wednesday and stick around for the first half of Thursday, Deon said. Another round of rain will come on Friday, but most of it will stay to the south of the metro.

Things should dry out and cool down for the weekend, with highs topping out at 75 and 66 degrees for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

