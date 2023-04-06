THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Warm trend continues; much colder temps in store for weekend

Yesterday was the warmest day of the year so far at a high of 87 degrees. Today won’t be quite as warm. With a projected high of 84 degrees, it’ll be more of a “transition day,” according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan, as a cold front approaches and is expected to linger over the weekend.

With the front approaching, some pop-up showers and storms are likely throughout the day, but it shouldn’t be a major impact on the Braves opening day this evening, Monahan said.