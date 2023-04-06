THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Warm trend continues; much colder temps in store for weekend

With temperatures feeling like early summer again in North Georgia Thursday, you’ll want to dress light for any outdoor plans but don’t forget to pack an umbrella.
Yesterday was the warmest day of the year so far at a high of 87 degrees. Today won’t be quite as warm. With a projected high of 84 degrees, it’ll be more of a “transition day,” according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan, as a cold front approaches and is expected to linger over the weekend.
With the front approaching, some pop-up showers and storms are likely throughout the day, but it shouldn’t be a major impact on the Braves opening day this evening, Monahan said.
By Friday, temperatures begin to fall and more rain creeps into the forecast. The high then will dip down to 70 degrees with an 80% chance of storms. Saturday will be even colder and wetter, with an expected high staying in the low 50s and a 90% chance of rain. Similar conditions are in store for Easter Sunday, but the rain should clear out later in the day.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
