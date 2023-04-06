BreakingNews
VP Harris to announce huge solar panel deal during Georgia visit
X

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Warm trend continues; much colder temps in store for weekend

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

With temperatures feeling like early summer again in North Georgia Thursday, you’ll want to dress light for any outdoor plans but don’t forget to pack an umbrella.

Yesterday was the warmest day of the year so far at a high of 87 degrees. Today won’t be quite as warm. With a projected high of 84 degrees, it’ll be more of a “transition day,” according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan, as a cold front approaches and is expected to linger over the weekend.

With the front approaching, some pop-up showers and storms are likely throughout the day, but it shouldn’t be a major impact on the Braves opening day this evening, Monahan said.

ExploreBraves excited to feed off the Truist Park crowd again in 2023

By Friday, temperatures begin to fall and more rain creeps into the forecast. The high then will dip down to 70 degrees with an 80% chance of storms. Saturday will be even colder and wetter, with an expected high staying in the low 50s and a 90% chance of rain. Similar conditions are in store for Easter Sunday, but the rain should clear out later in the day.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

VP Harris to announce huge solar panel deal during Georgia visit3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: ‘Buckhead City’ leader blasts Kemp as defunct movement packs up
1h ago

Gwinnett County plans to take 10 acres of ‘Promised Land’ property
14h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Report: Accusations of misogyny dog CNN’s Don Lemon
14h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Report: Accusations of misogyny dog CNN’s Don Lemon
14h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Buckhead leader to depart Atlanta as cityhood group disbands
The Latest

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Get ready for ‘warmest day of the year so far’
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, rainy start to the work week; warmer temps ahead
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Near-average temps, sunshine return to metro Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Count on drama: Of Masters storylines, there a plenty
Enjoy Easter with these 11 festive events and gift ideas
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top