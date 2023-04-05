Braves excited to feed off the Truist Park crowd again in 2023

The Braves on Thursday will host their home opener versus the San Diego Padres. The Braves sold out their Thursday, Friday and Saturday games against the Padres.

After a long offseason, then spring training, and then a week on the road, the Braves finally will play in front of their home fans. Those fans’ expectations are higher than ever for this team, which features tons of stars.

“I don’t know if there’s any place that I’ve played that brings the energy like Atlanta does,” said third baseman Austin Riley, who might be biased, but has seen a lot of ballparks to this point in his career. “They’re so passionate about the game and into every pitch, and they’re rooting for us. It definitely helps later in the game, big moment, they get loud. Especially when you do something good for the team and they get into it, it definitely sparks something, I’d say.”

Let’s get the perspective of the other side.

For years, Kevin Pillar played at Truist Park as the enemy, most notably with the Mets in 2021. Pillar first mentioned the ballpark itself. “I was always very complimentary of the way they designed the stadium there – not trying to pack as many seats in the stadium as possible, and instead try to make it a little bit more intimate,” he said. But he also has witnessed firsthand how the crowd changes games.

“They do a good job turning off the lights (for opposing pitching changes) and doing what they do there,” Pillar said. “You can definitely feel momentum changing or swinging, and the crowd’s a big part of it there. It’s exciting to be wearing this uniform and playing for the home team for once.”

Because of high demand, the Braves stopped selling season tickets by March 17 – the first time in franchise history they halted season ticket sales before opening day. They needed to do this to reserve enough single-game tickets for fans who attend fewer games.

Last year, the Braves hosted 3.1 million fans. They could eclipse that this season. In 2022, the Braves ranked fourth in average attendance. They’ve also had a winning home record in each of the past five seasons at Truist Park. Since the ballpark opened in 2017, the Braves are 246-188 there.

On Thursday, Strider will take the mound for the home opener.

“It’s a very special opportunity,” Strider said, “for me to get to start this game.”

The Braves haven’t announced a starter for Friday. Charlie Morton will start on Saturday, Dylan Dodd on Sunday.

The Padres will start left-hander Blake Snell on Thursday, right-hander Nick Martinez on Friday, right-hander Michael Wacha on Saturday and right-hander Seth Lugo on Sunday.

The Braves are looking to win a sixth consecutive National League East crown. They feature one of the better rosters in baseball, from their power hitters to their two aces at the top of their rotation and a deep bullpen.

Truist Park most likely will continue to be one of the sport’s top environments.

“It’s a long season and having those crowds, once you get in the later part of the season and they bring it every night, it definitely helps to kind of get that energy back, because it is a long season and it’s fun to play in front of them,” Riley said.

Bullpen has great start

Through about a week, the Braves’ bullpen seems as advertised.

“We knew a strength coming into the season was gonna be the bullpen,” reliever A.J. Minter said. “Just a matter of staying healthy, and the way to stay healthy just by giving guys days.”

A perfect example of this: Monday and Tuesday here in St. Louis.

On Monday, Nick Anderson, Collin McHugh and Minter gave up only a run over the final 3-2/3 innings.

On Tuesday, Jesse Chavez, Joe Jiménez, Dylan Lee, Kirby Yates and Minter held the Cardinals scoreless.

The point: The Braves have used different players to achieve a similar result.

“And that’s what’s gonna be so critical going down the road because yeah, it’s nice to have certain roles in the bullpen. But each one of these guys can pitch in those high-leverage situations,” Minter said. “Seventh, eighth inning, ninth inning, anyone can do it. That’s gonna play a key part, especially when we get in the middle of the season and we’re not having to pitch guys back to back (days) and three days in a row. You can give guys rest, and look forward to the long haul.”

Adjusting to new league

We talked about it with Matt Olson last season, and Sean Murphy deserves the same conversation.

He is going through an adjustment period. Having never played in the NL before coming to Atlanta, he might face pitchers he hasn’t seen much.

Murphy was 0-for-8 to start his Braves career before hitting an RBI single in Tuesday’s win.

“I just gotta be a little more patient, trust the scouting reports,” Murphy said after the game. “(Hitting coach Kevin Seitzer is) there, he’s giving us information on the (opposing pitchers). It’s always easier the more you see a guy. I’m seeing most of these guys for the first time. The longer I’m here, probably the more comfortable I’ll get with the league. It’s a process, and we’re doing everything we can to be prepared for these guys that I haven’t seen.”