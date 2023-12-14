THURSDAY’S WEATHER | “Pretty afternoon” in store

It’ll get cold again as the sun goes down with overnight lows dipping into the 30s. But it should stay above freezing for the most part.

Then on Friday, we’ll get a repeat of today’s conditions. The high is expected to top out again around 60 degrees with mostly clear skies.

We start to see some changes on Saturday as clouds start to filter in and get us ready for a soggy Sunday. Not much rain is expected on Saturday, though. There’s just a 20% chance, so most of us should stay dry.

The rain on Sunday is expected to last all day, possibly even into Monday morning, and is coming from a storm that is developing in the Gulf of Mexico, Monahan said.

“Any severe weather risk is going to stay way to our south down across Florida, but we’re going to have some heavy rain and some gusty wind in parts of the area as we go toward the weekend,” he said.

Here in the city, we’ll likely get less than an inch of rain, but areas further to the east could see between one and two inches.

Highs over the weekend will stay in the mid to upper 50s, a trend that should carry at least through the first half of next week.

