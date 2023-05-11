THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Partly cloudy with slight chance of isolated showers

It’s going to be a mostly quiet weather day for metro Atlanta Thursday.
With partly cloudy skies, the high today will be in the low to mid-80s, just slightly above the average high of 80 degrees for this time of year, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.
There is a small chance of isolated showers and storms popping up, but like yesterday, the best chance of rain will stay to the west, he said.
More widespread showers are in store for Friday and Saturday. In fact, every day in the foreseeable future will have at least some chance for showers and storms.
A big warm-up is in store for the weekend, with Mother’s Day’s high temperature expected to reach 90 degrees. If it does, it will be the first time we’ve reached 90 degrees this year, Monahan said. Typically, the first 90-degree day comes in early June.
