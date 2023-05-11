X

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Partly cloudy with slight chance of isolated showers

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

It’s going to be a mostly quiet weather day for metro Atlanta Thursday.

With partly cloudy skies, the high today will be in the low to mid-80s, just slightly above the average high of 80 degrees for this time of year, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

There is a small chance of isolated showers and storms popping up, but like yesterday, the best chance of rain will stay to the west, he said.

More widespread showers are in store for Friday and Saturday. In fact, every day in the foreseeable future will have at least some chance for showers and storms.

A big warm-up is in store for the weekend, with Mother’s Day’s high temperature expected to reach 90 degrees. If it does, it will be the first time we’ve reached 90 degrees this year, Monahan said. Typically, the first 90-degree day comes in early June.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump said Raffensperger ‘owed me votes’9h ago

Credit: AP

Reaction mixed to CNN’s town hall with former President Trump
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Why Brian Kemp isn’t shutting the door on 2024
52m ago

Credit: Henry P. Taylor

Historian, descendant of ‘Promised Land’ slaver blasts Gwinnett official
52m ago

Credit: Henry P. Taylor

Historian, descendant of ‘Promised Land’ slaver blasts Gwinnett official
52m ago

HAPPENING TODAY: After COVID-19 emergency ends, what will change for Georgia?
23h ago
The Latest

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: May not notice, but a cold front is dropping humidity
TUESDAY’S WEATHER: More scattered rain, humidity today; dryer air tomorrow
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Wet start to the week, drier weather on the way
Featured

Credit: Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer

Fort Benning in West Georgia gets a new name on Thursday
14h ago
From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top