THURSDAY’S WEATHER: More bad air quality, high heat in store

The high heat and bad air quality trend continues in metro Atlanta on Thursday.

Like the past two days, a Code Orange air alert is in effect.

“As we go into the afternoon ... the air quality will diminish across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “It’s ozone — the reaction of the sun and heat with all the car exhaust. All the traffic out on the roads creates those conditions that can make air quality unhealthy.”

So for the third day in a row, those who have respiratory issues, such as allergies and asthma, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

Temperatures are again warming up into the upper 90s, with the city expected to reach 97 degrees. If it does, it would make it the hottest day of the year so far, Monahan said. As always with high heat conditions, remember to wear light-weight, light-colored clothing, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade if you spend time outdoors.

Not much rain in the forecast to cool things down, either, but it’s still going to be muggy, Monahan said. A late afternoon downpour can’t be ruled out, but any showers that develop will fall apart pretty quickly as the sun goes down.

There is a slightly higher chance of rain on Friday, according to the forecast. Some storms are expected to form around the late afternoon hours. That same pattern will carry over into the weekend.

