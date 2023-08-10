BreakingNews
THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Line of strong storms coming early but drier afternoon

It’s a stormy morning in metro Atlanta on Thursday, but things should clear out by noon.

The line of storms is moving in from the northwest and should arrive just in time for the heart of the morning commute, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. It is weakening as it approaches the metro area, but it is still bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts of about 35 to 40 mph.

“Most of those wind gusts should be below severe limits,” Monahan said. “Still, though, it will not take much wind to bring down some trees, bring down some power lines.”

By the afternoon, any storms should have cleared out and temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

