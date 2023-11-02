THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Frigid again this morning; warmup comes later

“We’re in the coldest part of this entire cold snap (this morning). It’s gonna last a few hours and then we’re warming up for the weekend,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Even without the wind that we saw yesterday, it’s still a bit colder to start the day. In fact, much of the state is under a freeze warning as 20- and 30-degree temperatures are greeting early risers. The freeze warning will lift at 10 a.m. and, while it’s expected to warm up this afternoon, a freeze watch will be in effect from “late tonight into Friday morning,” according to the National Weather Service.

“A lot of sunshine, though, comes with this kind of weather pattern, and no exception today and tomorrow,” Monahan said.

The high today should climb up to about 59 degrees in the city. That’s a “little warmer than yesterday but still on the cool side for early November,” Monahan said. The average high for this time of year is 69 degrees.

We’ll get a bit closer to that mark on Friday, with an expected high in the mid 60s, but by the weekend, we’ll be back to above-average temperatures. Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the low 70s, and highs should stay in the 70-degree range at least through the first half of next week.

Also coming next week is a chance to finally see some rain. A 20% chance of showers is projected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We could actually use some rain,” Monahan said. “Since Sept. 1, we’re about four inches of rain below average.”

