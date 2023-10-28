SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Warm, dry air will remain until a chill comes in for Halloween

Temperatures are set to drop soon, but Sunday promises to be delightful.

The day will begin with a clear sky and temperatures ranging from the high 50s to low 60s. Morning lows are expected to be nearly 10 degrees higher than the average for this time of year, and Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said the day will warm up rapidly.

Normally, this time of year sees an average high of 71 degrees in metro Atlanta, but Sunday will peak at 82 degrees. Some clouds and a light breeze will emerge in the afternoon.

“We’re going to be a lot warmer than what we would typically see for this time of year, but you need to enjoy it while you can. Big changes heading our way,” Deon said.

Dry conditions will persist until at least Monday morning. However, more widespread showers are anticipated in metro Atlanta on Tuesday morning. Fortunately, dry weather will return to North Georgia around 7 p.m., just in time for Halloween festivities and other evening plans.

The incoming moisture on Monday evening will be accompanied by a cold front. Temperatures on Tuesday will drop to a low of 54 degrees and a high of 62. Deon forecasts an even chillier Wednesday, with metro Atlanta experiencing a low of 37 degrees and a high of 53.

