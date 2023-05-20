SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Mostly cloudy, some rain for end of weekend

Morning showers will not dampen the rest of your Sunday.
Overnight scattered storms will dot North Georgia as the front that brought in rain Saturday continues moving south. Moisture will remain for most of the day, but by about 10 a.m., there will be only a few scattered showers left in North Georgia.
“A bit of a drier afternoon. I think we will see more sunshine,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Morning temperatures will linger in the high 60s to low 70s. Because of the humidity, the afternoon will feel a bit warmer. The high in Atlanta will reach 80 degrees, which is 2 degrees below average for this time of year.
The humidity will be dropping as the week goes on. By about Tuesday, it will feel considerably drier outside. Monday will not be quite as humid as Sunday, but some moisture will still be in the air, giving way to some rain.
“Rain chances will be dropping off and so will the humidity,” according to Deon.
Temperatures will be cooler Monday and below average temps will remain until at least the end of the week. Thursday is projected to be our warmest day at 81 degrees.
Rain chances during the week will remain below what we saw Saturday, but the possibility for isolated and scattered storms remains Monday and Tuesday. The wet conditions will then be replaced by partly cloudy skies.
