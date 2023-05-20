SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Mostly cloudy, some rain for end of weekend

“Rain chances will be dropping off and so will the humidity,” according to Deon.

Temperatures will be cooler Monday and below average temps will remain until at least the end of the week. Thursday is projected to be our warmest day at 81 degrees.

Rain chances during the week will remain below what we saw Saturday, but the possibility for isolated and scattered storms remains Monday and Tuesday. The wet conditions will then be replaced by partly cloudy skies.

