SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Highs in the 90s continue even with storms

Rain chances and cloud coverage increase Sunday, but temperatures aren’t dropping much in metro Atlanta.

In fact, a heat advisory is in place until 8 p.m. Sunday for much of the state, excluding the northeastern mountains and southeastern border. Heat index values could reach up to 109 degrees.

In the metro area, showers are only expected after a cloudless start to the day. Morning temperatures will be in the high 70s to low 80s, and the humidity will be high.

“Early on Sunday, we’re quiet and dry. Getting out to a nice sunny start,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Cloud coverage and rain will pick up in parts of north and middle Georgia by the early afternoon. Showers will remain largely scattered, but some storms may become strong and even reach severe levels.

In Atlanta, the high is expected to reach 95 degrees. Deon said it will feel much warmer, though, because of the humidity.

Monday brings a bit of relief, with the high forecast to be 89 degrees. That’s only a degree higher than average for this time of year. Stormy conditions will persist.

Deon predicts that temperatures across North Georgia will continue dropping until about Thursday, when the high is expected to top off at 80 degrees.

And for those who are weary from the hot weather, the calendar brings even better news. Fall is less than a month away, Sept. 23, with cooler temperatures surely to follow.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

