SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Heat advisory, thunderstorms to close out weekend

High temperatures and severe weather are expected to wrap up the weekend, with severe thunderstorms expected to arrive about 3 p.m. Sunday. Thunderstorms will remain scattered, but they will be strong. The early evening will be clear of rain and then the storms are expected to return by about 9 p.m. and continue overnight.

Sunday morning will start in the mid to high 70s. It will remain partly cloudy, but that won’t stop temperatures from rapidly rising.

By 1 p.m., temperatures will peak in the low to mid-90s, but the heat index will be at about 100 degrees. Only by about 6 p.m. will temperatures begin to decrease and, with it, the heat index.

“You want to mainly plan your activities early in the morning on Sunday or either late into the evening hours,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

A heat advisory is in effect until Sunday evening for nearly all of Georgia’s counties. According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures and humidity may cause heat-related illnesses. The agency reminds residents to keep hydrated, remain in cool and shaded areas, and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

ExploreStay cool, hydrated among triple-digit heat indexes during holiday weekend

If you decide to head outdoors during the middle of the day, try not to take pets with you. They are even more prone to heat exhaustion, and asphalt temperatures increase well above outdoor temps.

If you start to develop a throbbing headache, confusion, dizziness, a rapid pulse, body temperatures above 103, and potentially loss of consciousness, call 911. A heat stroke is a severe medical emergency and can also occur in animals. Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, clammy skin, a weak pulse, nausea, dizziness, headache and even fainting.

“If you’re planning to take the dog out for a walk, they’ll need to stay hydrated too,” Deon said. “And avoid the pavement. Their paws can burn pretty quickly.”

The warm weather pattern will remain past Sunday.

A high of 91 degrees and 60% chance of rain is projected for the Fourth of July holiday. Those running in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race should expect high temperatures and thunderstorms. Make sure to drink plenty of water before, during and after the race.

After Tuesday, temperatures will start decreasing back to average. Deon projects that scattered thunderstorms will persist until at least Wednesday, with the chance of rain staying between 40% and 60%.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

