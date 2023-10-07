SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Frosty overnight temps, chilly afternoon

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta Weather
By
1 hour ago
Residents in North Georgia near the Blue Ridge Mountains may wake up to frost-covered lawns on Sunday.

Metro Atlanta will not get nearly as cold, but morning temperatures will be in the mid-40s, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. It will be an especially sunny start to the day, but that won’t help raise temperatures.

“With these chilly temperatures in place up around Blairsville, we could start off the morning with some areas of frost,” Deon stated.

The afternoon will see a high of only 67 degrees, and a breeze will persist until about 8 p.m.

Metro Atlanta will also experience dry conditions, with humidity levels projected to stay below 40% throughout the daylight hours.

A warm-up is expected by Monday, with temperatures returning to the mid-70s in the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will remain chilly, dropping to a low of 47 degrees.

Tuesday is anticipated to be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 80 degrees, while the rest of the week will see temperatures settle in the mid to low 70s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Family shocked that fight between man, son-in-law ended deadly in Cherokee County
