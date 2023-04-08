SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Below average temps, sunshine for Easter

After a gloomy and soggy Saturday, no rain is on the radar for Sunday. Perfect for any Easter festivities you may be planning, but don’t forget about the pollen. Though the rain brought down the pollen count, it still remains high.

The week ahead looks to be full of sunny and dry days.

“We’re on a nice sunny stretch for next week,” Kramlich said Saturday afternoon.

Monday’s temperatures will remain lower than average with a high of 65, but by Tuesday, we will be back on track. The rain is projected to return by Friday.

