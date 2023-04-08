BreakingNews
BREAKING: 5 killed in head-on crash in Newton County
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Below average temps, sunshine for Easter

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Easter Sunday will be another cool day, but at least the sun will be out.

Temperatures as you head out for church service will still be chilly in the high 40s and low 50s. Overnight lows will reach 44 degrees and the sky will be cloudy by the time sunrise comes around. An eastern breeze will make it feel even cooler outside in the morning.

Metro Atlanta is experiencing temperatures below average this weekend and into Monday.

“Our average high for early April is right around those low 70s,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

We’ll see a high of 63 degrees by the later afternoon. The breeze will still be around, but temperatures won’t be getting impacted as much anymore. The cloud coverage you’ll see in the morning will also be gone by the afternoon, making way for clear, sunny skies.

After a gloomy and soggy Saturday, no rain is on the radar for Sunday. Perfect for any Easter festivities you may be planning, but don’t forget about the pollen. Though the rain brought down the pollen count, it still remains high.

The week ahead looks to be full of sunny and dry days.

“We’re on a nice sunny stretch for next week,” Kramlich said Saturday afternoon.

Monday’s temperatures will remain lower than average with a high of 65, but by Tuesday, we will be back on track. The rain is projected to return by Friday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

