X

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Above average temps, possible storms in the afternoon

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Temperatures in the 90s will make Sunday the hottest day of the week, despite projected isolated storms in the afternoon.

Morning temperatures will start in the 70s. A partly cloudy sky will turn into a mostly cloudy sky, leaving the morning perfect for any outdoor plans.

“No weather problems Sunday morning,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

But by noon, you’ll feel the heat. The temperature will already be 86 degrees and will climb to 90 by early afternoon.

If you are heading outside, make sure to stay hydrated and bring sunscreen with you.

Storms to the west of the state could graze parts of northwest Georgia, metro Atlanta and central Georgia in the afternoon and early evening hours. Showers will bring some relief to the high temperatures. But don’t let the projected rain ruin your plans; showers will be brief and isolated to certain areas.

“Just need to be a little weather aware in the afternoon,” according to Monahan.

Monday will be the wettest day in the next week to 10 days, Monahan said. There is a 60% chance of rain on Monday, but we will quickly dry out and the sunshine will return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: RODNEY HO

TRENDING NOW: Disney Immersive in Atlanta abruptly shuts down 3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Person arrested after teen found fatally shot outside Spalding church
2h ago

Credit: AP

Rebellious commander ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow
9m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: History of last enslaved Africans on display in Mobile
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: History of last enslaved Africans on display in Mobile
3h ago

Credit: Jim Galloway

Confederacy leader’s Black, white heirs unbury past at Georgia estate
The Latest

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Dry, sunny first weekend of summer
21h ago
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Mostly dry, but scattered showers still possible
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: One more day of rainy weather
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top