SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Above average temps, possible storms in the afternoon

Temperatures in the 90s will make Sunday the hottest day of the week, despite projected isolated storms in the afternoon.

Morning temperatures will start in the 70s. A partly cloudy sky will turn into a mostly cloudy sky, leaving the morning perfect for any outdoor plans.

“No weather problems Sunday morning,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

But by noon, you’ll feel the heat. The temperature will already be 86 degrees and will climb to 90 by early afternoon.

If you are heading outside, make sure to stay hydrated and bring sunscreen with you.

Storms to the west of the state could graze parts of northwest Georgia, metro Atlanta and central Georgia in the afternoon and early evening hours. Showers will bring some relief to the high temperatures. But don’t let the projected rain ruin your plans; showers will be brief and isolated to certain areas.

“Just need to be a little weather aware in the afternoon,” according to Monahan.

Monday will be the wettest day in the next week to 10 days, Monahan said. There is a 60% chance of rain on Monday, but we will quickly dry out and the sunshine will return Tuesday and Wednesday.

