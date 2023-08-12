Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Atlanta area

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta Weather
By
44 minutes ago
X

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in several counties in and around the metro area.

The service said there was significant threat to property or life in Clayton County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County and Walton County due to weather just after 5 p.m.

At 5:15 p.m., the service said severe thunderstorms were moving southeast with 60 mile per hour gusts. The National Weather Service told residents to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The warnings in most counties will expire by 6 p.m.

Earlier Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory in portions of North Central, Northeast and West Central Georgia. The advisory lasts until 8 p.m. Residents are advised to remain inside.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Sheriff: Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Fulton jail cell36m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

BREAKING
Fulton grand jury to hear Trump case early next week
3h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire/AJC

Fulton Trump indictments: How we got here and what’s ahead
3h ago

Credit: Mason Poole

On Renaissance Tour, Beyoncé ushers the bliss of ballroom into the cosmos
5h ago

Credit: Mason Poole

On Renaissance Tour, Beyoncé ushers the bliss of ballroom into the cosmos
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man fatally shot near SW Atlanta nightclub
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Triple-digit heat indexes, evening showers
21h ago
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Another stormy morning but dry in time for Queen Bey concert
‘Just never know what can happen’: Gusty storms bring down trees across Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Michael Blackshire/AJC

Fulton Trump indictments: How we got here and what’s ahead
3h ago
Beyonce in Atlanta: Report on the first night of the Atlanta Renaissance Tour
5h ago
Amy Webb, renowned futurist, coming to Atlanta in exclusive AJC event
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top