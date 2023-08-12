Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Atlanta area

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in several counties in and around the metro area.

The service said there was significant threat to property or life in Clayton County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County and Walton County due to weather just after 5 p.m.

At 5:15 p.m., the service said severe thunderstorms were moving southeast with 60 mile per hour gusts. The National Weather Service told residents to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The warnings in most counties will expire by 6 p.m.

Earlier Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory in portions of North Central, Northeast and West Central Georgia. The advisory lasts until 8 p.m. Residents are advised to remain inside.