SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Warm, dry start to the weekend

Above average temperatures and partly cloudy skies will kick off the weekend in Atlanta.
Some stray showers are possible in the northern parts of metro Atlanta during the overnight and early morning hours. But Saturday will be generally “partly cloudy and warm,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.
The day will start off with temperatures in the mid-50s. It will quickly warm up into the low 70s by noon. A slight breeze will begin to build by the afternoon, but that will not be impacting temperatures.
The average temperature for this time of year is 73 degrees. We will be 8 degrees warmer in metro Atlanta. Saturday will be the warmest day until Wednesday at 81 degrees.
A cold front moving into the state Sunday from the west will bring cooler temperatures. The cold front is also bringing a line of thunderstorms, but that is expected to weaken by the time it reaches northeast Georgia around noon.
Some scattered showers are possible in North Georgia on Sunday. Rain will primarily be limited to the earlier half of the day.
“Behind that front, briefly cooler on Monday. Then warming back up,” Nitz said.
We’ll see a high of 68 degrees and clear skies on Monday. Above average temperatures will return by Tuesday and an even warmer day is projected for Wednesday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
