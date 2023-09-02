SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Temps ‘looking pretty good’ through Labor Day weekend

Below average temperatures will remain through the weekend, making it the perfect opportunity to head outside for the Labor Day holiday.

Saturday morning, which will start in the mid 60s, will be mostly cloudy. As we head through the day, cloud coverage will start to break apart.

“Even spending an hour or two in the afternoon on Saturday with more sun than cloud,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

A partly cloudy sky will take over by the afternoon hours and an easterly wind will keep steady. Nitz projects temperatures to top off at 82 degrees, which is 5 degrees below average.

“Looking pretty good for your Saturday and right on through your Labor Day weekend,” Nitz said.

If you’re headed to Athens for tailgating and the 6 p.m. Georgia Bulldogs versus Tennessee-Martin game, the weather will be perfect. The high in Athens will be 82 degrees as the Bulldogs kick off their 132nd season of football.

Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday at a high of 87. However, temperatures will dip into the low 60s overnight and into the morning. The day is projected to be mostly sunny and it will remain dry.

The heat will be back by Monday when a high of 91 degrees is projected. Temperatures will continue to increase until at least Wednesday, Nitz said. A slight chance of rain returns Thursday.

