SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Lowest temperatures in days before warmup

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Metro Atlanta will be feeling a bit cooler Saturday, but above average temperatures will persist.

The morning will start off cloudy and with a few spotty showers. The wet conditions will continue for most of the day, though it will not be a particularly damp day.

“Not a rainy day on Saturday, but (we will) have these off and on showers,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

For most parts of North Georgia, rainfall totals will be less than half an inch.

The morning will start in the mid-50s and we can expect a high of 68 degrees. Humidity will be high, but not enough to make it feel even warmer outside. If these high temperatures are reminding you of spring, we still have 23 days left to go.

“The coolest we’ve had in several days, but still 8 degrees above average for this time of year,” Nitz said.

Sunday won’t be much different, just a bit drier and warmer.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 77 degrees. Thunderstorms are also on the radar as a front moves in before the sun returns Tuesday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

