SATURDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Lots of sunshine,’ dry air through the weekend

Morning lows across metro Atlanta and North Georgia will be below average for a few days. Residents around the city will wake up Saturday morning to temperatures in the low 50s, and winds that began overnight will start gaining strength, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

“Lots of sunshine in store for (Saturday), but it will be a little bit of a breezy day, not a cool day by any matters,” according to Kramlich.

A cold front moved south and out of the state by Friday evening, leaving behind dry air that is expected to last through the weekend and into the week ahead. Kramlich said there is no rain on the radar until at least Friday.

“It’s going to be a really quiet forecast really from here on out,” she stated.

A high of 75 degrees is expected by the afternoon, and though the breeze won’t make it appear much cooler outside, wearing a light jacket may not be a bad idea. By the time the sun sets around 7 p.m., temperatures will quickly plummet into the mid-60s.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, although overnight lows will be slightly higher.

