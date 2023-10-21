SATURDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Lots of sunshine,’ dry air through the weekend

Atlanta Weather
By
48 minutes ago
X

There will be plenty of sunshine all weekend long, but that doesn’t mean you won’t need a sweater.

Morning lows across metro Atlanta and North Georgia will be below average for a few days. Residents around the city will wake up Saturday morning to temperatures in the low 50s, and winds that began overnight will start gaining strength, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

“Lots of sunshine in store for (Saturday), but it will be a little bit of a breezy day, not a cool day by any matters,” according to Kramlich.

A cold front moved south and out of the state by Friday evening, leaving behind dry air that is expected to last through the weekend and into the week ahead. Kramlich said there is no rain on the radar until at least Friday.

“It’s going to be a really quiet forecast really from here on out,” she stated.

A high of 75 degrees is expected by the afternoon, and though the breeze won’t make it appear much cooler outside, wearing a light jacket may not be a bad idea. By the time the sun sets around 7 p.m., temperatures will quickly plummet into the mid-60s.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, although overnight lows will be slightly higher.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza1h ago

Detective: Woman found dead outside Gwinnett spa tried to escape religious group
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GBI investigating shooting involving officer, armed man in Cobb
1h ago

Jordan abandons bid for House speaker; Austin Scott running again
5h ago

Jordan abandons bid for House speaker; Austin Scott running again
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
37m ago
The Latest

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Wet start, dry afternoon with ‘beautiful fall weekend’ ahead
15h ago
THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Mild and partly cloudy ahead of showers
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Another cold start with temps closer to average later
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top