SATURDAY’S WEATHER | High heat indexes causing ‘dangerous’ conditions

A heat advisory will remain through the weekend ahead of below average temperatures settling in next week.

Saturday morning starts off warm in the high 70s. By late morning, Atlanta will already be experiencing temperatures in the low 90s.

The high is expected to top off at 99 degrees by late afternoon, but it will feel much warmer outside due to the humidity, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Though we’re not projected to surpass any records, the last time Atlanta has seen a 100-degree high was in 2019.

“We’ve got a couple of more days of extreme heat in the forecast across North Georgia before things start to improve, " Monahan said. “We’re tracking near-record heat.”

A few thunderstorms will pop up around 4 p.m. in the northeast and northwest corners of the state, but other areas of North Georgia are expected to remain dry. There is only a 20% chance of rain Saturday.

With temperatures soaring, a heat advisory is in place until 8 p.m. Sunday for much of the state, excluding the northeastern mountains and southeastern border. Heat index values could reach up to 109 degrees.

“That’s dangerous heat as we head through the weekend,” Monahan said regarding the expected heat indexes.

Sunday will be a bit more stormy, with rain chances climbing up to 40%. The high will decrease slightly to 95 degrees.

By Monday, the high in Atlanta is projected to reach 89 degrees. Monahan predicts that temperatures across North Georgia will continue decreasing until about Wednesday.

