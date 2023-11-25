SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Dry start to weekend, isolated showers incoming

Cloud coverage and dry air will kick off the weekend, but that’s ahead of rain coming Sunday.

Morning lows on Saturday are right on track at 42 degrees, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. Metro Atlanta will experience a partly cloudy sky along with the chilly weather until about noon, when cloud coverage is expected to build.

A high of 58 degrees is projected by the afternoon. That’s 2 degrees below average for this time of year and afternoon highs are predicted to decrease slightly as the week goes by, Deon said.