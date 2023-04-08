SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, breezy start to Easter weekend

Showers beginning Friday evening will continue into Saturday morning. Cool, dense air coming in from the east will wedge in closer to the ground just south of the Appalachian Mountains. Higher in the atmosphere is warm, humid air. This scenario will give way to low clouds and rain, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

“That’s going to dominate our weather through Saturday: widespread, nearly continuous rain through much of the day,” Nitz added.