SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, breezy start to Easter weekend

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

It’s going to be a cool and wet start to the weekend.

Showers beginning Friday evening will continue into Saturday morning. Cool, dense air coming in from the east will wedge in closer to the ground just south of the Appalachian Mountains. Higher in the atmosphere is warm, humid air. This scenario will give way to low clouds and rain, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

“That’s going to dominate our weather through Saturday: widespread, nearly continuous rain through much of the day,” Nitz added.

Rain totals will be around half an inch to 1 inch for most of central and North Georgia. In isolated spots, the rain will reach up to 2 inches. The National Weather Service does not expect any flooding in metro Atlanta. No thunderstorms are projected, just lots of rain.

Metro Atlanta will struggle to make it out of the upper 40s much of the day Saturday. The high is expected to reach 49 degrees.

“It’s going to be gray, wet, cool and breezy,” according to Nitz.

It’s likely that the rain will continue into Saturday evening and only stop Sunday morning. A few early showers are possible on Easter morning, but clear skies are on the radar.

Sunday’s temperatures will be warmer, with a high of 62 degrees. The morning will begin in the mid-40s and cloud cover will prevent sunshine from peeking through at sunrise.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Hulu creating a documentary about Atlanta's Freaknik
11h ago

