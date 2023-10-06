SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Cold front brings windy and chilly conditions

Atlanta Weather
By
56 minutes ago
X

A cold front that began sweeping through North Georgia late Friday evening is causing afternoon temperatures to drop into the high 60s over the weekend.

The cold front will continue moving south during the overnight hours Saturday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. A breeze will pick up as temperatures continue decreasing into the mid-50s by morning.

The afternoon won’t get much warmer. A high of 68 degrees is expected in metro Atlanta. Windy conditions, which are projected to remain throughout the day, should not impact how cold it will actually feel outside.

“(A) Windy and a chilly day,” Monahan said. “Instead of the 80s we’ve gotten used to so far this month, we’re going to be down in the 60s.”

The vibrant fall foliage that accompanies the season has not yet arrived in Atlanta, but Monahan anticipates that the cooler weather will bring about some changes. Leaves have already started to change in parts of northeast Georgia.

“We are getting into that time of year where we get less daylight, that means you start to see those initial colors start to dull on the trees,” Monahan said.

Sunday will be slightly cooler during the afternoon hours, but it’s the overnight and early morning hours that will feel particularly frosty. A low of 47 degrees and a high of 67 degrees are projected.

Monday will see warmer temperatures during the day, but it will only be by Tuesday that morning lows will climb above 40 degrees again.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

MORE BASEBALL STARS
‘A heck of a first inning.’ Savannah Bananas look to boundless future6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Autopsy: Taser, heart disease caused death of deacon arrested by Atlanta police
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Police agencies team up to keep Braves games safe, even for Phillies fans
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

REOPENING SOON
Newest Krispy Kreme serves up a taste of Midtown's history
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

REOPENING SOON
Newest Krispy Kreme serves up a taste of Midtown's history
5h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mayor will extend ban on new uses of former Atlanta Medical Center site
7h ago
The Latest

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Still warm today with showers possible ahead of cold front
13h ago
THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Warm again today but cooler weather on the horizon
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
‘Warm afternoon in store’
Featured

‘Bring it’: Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs
8h ago
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top