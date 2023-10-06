SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Cold front brings windy and chilly conditions

A cold front that began sweeping through North Georgia late Friday evening is causing afternoon temperatures to drop into the high 60s over the weekend.

The cold front will continue moving south during the overnight hours Saturday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. A breeze will pick up as temperatures continue decreasing into the mid-50s by morning.

The afternoon won’t get much warmer. A high of 68 degrees is expected in metro Atlanta. Windy conditions, which are projected to remain throughout the day, should not impact how cold it will actually feel outside.

“(A) Windy and a chilly day,” Monahan said. “Instead of the 80s we’ve gotten used to so far this month, we’re going to be down in the 60s.”

The vibrant fall foliage that accompanies the season has not yet arrived in Atlanta, but Monahan anticipates that the cooler weather will bring about some changes. Leaves have already started to change in parts of northeast Georgia.

“We are getting into that time of year where we get less daylight, that means you start to see those initial colors start to dull on the trees,” Monahan said.

Sunday will be slightly cooler during the afternoon hours, but it’s the overnight and early morning hours that will feel particularly frosty. A low of 47 degrees and a high of 67 degrees are projected.

Monday will see warmer temperatures during the day, but it will only be by Tuesday that morning lows will climb above 40 degrees again.

