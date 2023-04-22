SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cold front brings overnight showers, lower temps

Overnight showers will clear, turning Saturday into a mostly sunny day.
A cold front moving in from the west will weaken as it gets closer to the northwest corner of the state, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. No severe weather is expected due to the cold front, but a few showers will pop up. Rain will hit Georgia at about midnight.
“It is not going to be a weekend washout. Actually, most of this is going to be coming while we are sleeping,” according to Kramlich.
By 7 a.m., some showers will still dot the state as the cold front moves across. By about noon, the front will be beyond North and central Georgia and the sun will come out.
Rain totals will remain low. Overnight and morning showers will be light. Areas south of I-20 will see even less rain.
Because of the cold front, cooler temperatures will be noticeable over the weekend. Atlanta will start the morning at around 60 degrees and we’ll reach a high of 70 degrees in the late afternoon.
“(Saturday) will actually be our warmest day in our five-day forecast,” Kramlich said.
A cool-weather pattern will hang around in the southeast coast as we move into the week. With the lower temperatures come a higher possibility of rain after the dry weekend.
“We’re drying out this weekend, but our extended time period looks like it’s going to be a fairly wet one for us as we end out the month,” Kramlich said.
Highs in the 60s will persist until at least Friday starting on Sunday. Rain is expected to return by Tuesday and continue until the end of the week.
