SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cold front brings overnight showers, lower temps

Because of the cold front, cooler temperatures will be noticeable over the weekend. Atlanta will start the morning at around 60 degrees and we’ll reach a high of 70 degrees in the late afternoon.

“(Saturday) will actually be our warmest day in our five-day forecast,” Kramlich said.

A cool-weather pattern will hang around in the southeast coast as we move into the week. With the lower temperatures come a higher possibility of rain after the dry weekend.

“We’re drying out this weekend, but our extended time period looks like it’s going to be a fairly wet one for us as we end out the month,” Kramlich said.

Highs in the 60s will persist until at least Friday starting on Sunday. Rain is expected to return by Tuesday and continue until the end of the week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.