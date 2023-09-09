SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Afternoon storms, cloud coverage after sunny start

You may hear a rumble of thunder Saturday, a day that will be mostly cloudy in metro Atlanta.

The morning will start in the high 60s, but it will quickly warm up into the mid-70s. Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz projects that the morning will be mostly sunny before conditions get cloudy.

A high of 86 degrees is expected as isolated thunderstorms start to roll in around 3 p.m. Showers will weaken by the evening and then will persist overnight until breaking apart early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be much drier in the metro, with the rain mostly isolated to those early morning hours, according to Nitz. The day will remain partly cloudy and the high will reach 85 degrees.

Temperatures in the 80s will continue throughout the week, with a high of 80 degrees expected by Thursday.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

