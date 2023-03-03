15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Night of Ideas, Renegade Film Festival and more

Take part in Night of Ideas Atlanta, which features conversations, performances and exhibits. Participants include Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of the The King Center, and other notable activists, academics and more.

Johnny Mercer Tribute

8 p.m. Saturday, March 4. $20.40 and up. Rialto Center for the Arts, Georgia State University, 80 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta. 404-413-9TIX (9849).

Listen to the music of Georgia native Johnny Mercer, who wrote the lyrics to over 1,400 songs, including four Academy Award-winners. The performance features hard-bop trumpeter and vocalist Joe Gransden, special guest vocalist Robin Latimore and Georgia State’s Jazz Band in a tribute to Mercer’s legacy.

“Interlaced: Celebrating Women’s Work”

4 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, March 3 opening reception, gallery hours Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5, plus additional dates. Suggested donation $6-$16. The Bakery, 92 Peachtree St. SW, Atlanta.

See a group exhibition dedicated to fiber art and domestic handcrafts historically regarded as women’s work and not art. Quilting, embroidery, needlework, ceramics and more are featured.

Cobb

Marietta the Gathering

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta.

Celebrate Geek Community, pop culture and the arts with a Guild Show featuring artmakers, merchandisers, crafters and smiths. You can also visit Tourney Alley, a street with board games and card tournaments and check out panels, performances and contests.

Horizon League Ability Gala

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, March 3. $75 individual ticket, $1,000 table for eight. Tanyard Creek Overlook (Acworth Community Center), 4361 Cherokee St., Acworth. 770-917-1234.

Enjoy a fine dining experience, silent auction, live auction and jazz ensemble at the Horizon League Ability Gala. Proceeds go directly to the Horizon League, which strives to create a better quality of life for children and adults with special needs.

Renegade Film Festival

Credit: Courtesy of Sydne Horton via Renegade Film Festival’s Facebook page Credit: Courtesy of Sydne Horton via Renegade Film Festival’s Facebook page

Friday, March 3-Saturday, March 4. $20 for individual film blocks, $50 for Friday or Saturday day passes, $80 for weekend pass. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta.

Watch diverse content from marginalized voices at the Renegade Film Festival.

DeKalb

First Free Saturday: Nature Rocks

1 p.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Free. Registration required. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Explore the geology of the Dunwoody Nature Center where you’ll go on a walk and learn about different types of rocks and how they’re formed and get an up-close look at interesting minerals.

Advanced Trail Walk

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Stone Mountain-Sue Kellogg Library, 952 Leon St., Stone Mountain. 770–413-2020.

Dress comfortably, wear good shoes, bring a bottle of water and join a library staff member in front of the library for an advanced trail walk up Stone Mountain.

Jackopierce 35th Anniversary All-Request Show

Credit: From jackopierce.com Credit: From jackopierce.com

7 p.m. Friday, March 3. $40-$45. Eddie’s Attic, 515-B North McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976.

Enjoy a show from Cary Pierce and Jack O’Neill, who make up Jackopierce. They’ve made music together for over 30 years, sold half a million albums and influenced an entire genre of acoustic-driven rock.

North Fulton

40th Chattahoochee Road Race

7:45 a.m. Saturday, March 4. $35 5K, $40 10K. 5885 Sandy Springs Circle NE, Atlanta.

Dress like it’s 1982 and run in the 40th Chattahoochee Road Race, a very fast, mostly flat course that’s a seeded qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. You’ll have your choice of a 5K or 10K race.

Water Circus Gold

Credit: From gold.cirqueitalia.com Credit: From gold.cirqueitalia.com

Continuing 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 and 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5. $10-$50. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 941-704-8572.

See Cirque Italia’s high-energy acts swing from ropes, flip over trapezes, zip by on BMX bikes and more. Curtains of rain, fountain jets, laser lights and bubbles are also part of the show.

Roswell Beer Festival

2 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 4. $75 general admission, $25 designated driver. Roswell Town Square, 610 South Atlanta St., Roswell.

Taste your choice of over 350 beers organized by style. The event is presented by STAR House, and all of the proceeds benefit local kids in need.

Gwinnett

Carmen & Paquita

Credit: From gassouthdistrict.com Credit: From gassouthdistrict.com

7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. $19-$29. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-626-2464.

Celebrate the romance of Spain with Gwinnett Ballet Theatre’s performance of two short ballets — “Carmen” and “Paquita” — in one production.

Kidsignments Consignment Sale

Continuing 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Visit one of the nation’s latest consignment sales and buy high-quality, gently used items for infants, children, teens and expecting parents. Some items will be 40 percent off on Friday and 50 percent off on Saturday.

Cruise-In

4 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, March 4. $10 registration per vehicle. Buford High School, 2455 Buford Highway, Buford. 404-392-5936.

Appreciate beautiful cars and see which ones earn awards, listen to great music and participate in a 50/50 raffle.