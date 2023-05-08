MONDAY’S WEATHER: Wet start to the week, drier weather on the way

After several days last week of below-average temperatures, we’re in for more a warmer, more varied weather pattern this week in metro Atlanta.
Starting off Monday morning, parts of North Georgia will have some heavy downpours, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. Those showers should clear out by late morning when scattered showers will pop up on the south side of the metro.
The skies won’t stay gray all day, though. Sunshine will peek through enough to warm us up into the low 80s today.
Tuesday will be warmer with a projected high in the mid-80s, but rain chances will be about the same. Showers will again kick off the day on the north side and drift south later in the day, Monahan said. Some of those storms could have a slight chance of becoming strong with gusty winds.
But Wednesday, “Wednesday is going to be a beautiful day,” Monahan said. Conditions will switch over to a mostly dry weather pattern for the middle part of the week, keeping the high temperatures up in the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies.
Rain is expected to return to the forecast for the second half of the week and part of the weekend, Monahan said.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
