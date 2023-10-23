MONDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Very sunny and very dry’ last full week of October

Atlanta Weather
By
16 minutes ago
X

It might be chilly this morning in metro Atlanta, but things will warm up nicely as the day goes on, a pattern that should stick with us through the end of the month.

“It’s going to be a very sunny and very dry week all across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Monday morning temperatures are in the 40s across the metro, with some areas in higher elevations seeing the 30s. Once the sun comes up, though, we’ll be headed into the mid to upper 70s across the region. By the weekend, temperatures are expected to climb back up to 80 degrees, and lows should stay in the 50-degree range.

No rain in store today or for the rest of the month, Monahan said.

“October is usually our driest month of the entire year across North Georgia ... and this month certainly living up to that,” he said. “We’re below average so far this month and that’s not going to change at all over the next several days.”

While some rain would be welcomed, the dry weather is helping to set us up for a great display of fall colors.

“Large temperature ranges — cool mornings, warm afternoons — it’s that kind of pattern that gives us really bright fall color,” Monahan said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli warplanes strike targets ahead of expected ground offensive in Gaza20m ago

Credit: Thomaston Police Department

Boyfriend arrested in Atlanta after woman’s body found in suitcase, cops say
13h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Why a GOP bid to sanction Fani Willis could be ‘DOA’
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Cobb schools attack of ‘leftist’ critics enrage local Democrats
14m ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Cobb schools attack of ‘leftist’ critics enrage local Democrats
14m ago

Immigrant detainees’ forced labor case ends in settlement
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Pattern of sunshine, dry air settling across Atlanta
SATURDAY’S WEATHER
‘Lots of sunshine,’ dry air through the weekend
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Wet start, dry afternoon with ‘beautiful fall weekend’ ahead
Featured

Credit: Ric Watkins

50 for 50: AJC’s list of the top Atlanta hip-hop musicians
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top