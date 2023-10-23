MONDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Very sunny and very dry’ last full week of October

“It’s going to be a very sunny and very dry week all across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Monday morning temperatures are in the 40s across the metro, with some areas in higher elevations seeing the 30s. Once the sun comes up, though, we’ll be headed into the mid to upper 70s across the region. By the weekend, temperatures are expected to climb back up to 80 degrees, and lows should stay in the 50-degree range.

No rain in store today or for the rest of the month, Monahan said.

“October is usually our driest month of the entire year across North Georgia ... and this month certainly living up to that,” he said. “We’re below average so far this month and that’s not going to change at all over the next several days.”

While some rain would be welcomed, the dry weather is helping to set us up for a great display of fall colors.

“Large temperature ranges — cool mornings, warm afternoons — it’s that kind of pattern that gives us really bright fall color,” Monahan said.

