MONDAY’S WEATHER | Temps return to above average this week

After freezing temperatures brought an early taste of winter across metro Atlanta last week, we are back to above-average conditions for the first full week of November.

“We’ve been on a temperature journey over the last week or so,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “It’s taken us to ... near record-high temperatures to the coldest weather we felt in about seven months ... and now we’re about to go back up the hill again on the roller coaster.”

Monday morning is starting off in the 40s, and it’ll warm up into the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. That will be the pattern for the first half of the week, with highs creeping into the low 80s by Wednesday and Thursday, Monahan said. Typically for this time of year, highs stay around 67 degrees and lows around 47 degrees.

“One thing we could really use is some rain around here, and we’re gonna get a little bit of it,” he said. “By the end of the week, we’re going to have the opportunity for some showers, as we have what is basically a deepening drought right now across North Georgia.”

It’s been abnormally dry since the start of September, putting us at nearly five inches below average for rainfall. That has created moderate drought conditions for much of the metro area, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Further north, extreme drought conditions have set in.

Some relief could come on Friday, with a projected 30% chance of rain and more expected to come on Saturday and Sunday.

