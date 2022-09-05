ajc logo
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Showers expected to close out Labor Day weekend

People deal with the rain that arrived during the 10th anniversary of the Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on Sunday, September 4, 2022. More showers and storms are in the forecast for Labor Day. (Photo: Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

People deal with the rain that arrived during the 10th anniversary of the Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on Sunday, September 4, 2022. More showers and storms are in the forecast for Labor Day. (Photo: Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Atlanta Weather
By Staff reports
53 minutes ago

After a wet Labor Day weekend so far, the holiday itself could also be soggy for some parts of metro Atlanta.

Around noon, there’s a 40% chance of showers, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez.

“By the afternoon, the rain chance goes back up to about 70% for those scattered showers,” Lopez said.

The high is expected to hit 84 on Labor Day amid the few isolated showers and “more significant rain” to the north of Atlanta, she said.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez expects higher rainfall totals in northeast Georgia by the Labord Day evening hours.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez expects higher rainfall totals in northeast Georgia by the Labord Day evening hours.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez expects higher rainfall totals in northeast Georgia by the Labord Day evening hours.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

So folks heading out to tonight’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff game featuring Georgia Tech vs. Clemson should probably have their umbrellas or ponchos handy, especially if they plan any tailgating. Kickoff is 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The work week ahead doesn’t look much better. Rain chances drop to 40% and 30% on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, but then will be more likely on Thursday and Friday.

The forecast for Labor Day and rest of the week from Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The forecast for Labor Day and rest of the week from Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The forecast for Labor Day and rest of the week from Channel 2 Action News.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

And to cap it off, next weekend also is expected to bring rain with a 60% chance in the forecast right now for Saturday and Sunday.

