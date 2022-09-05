MONDAY’S WEATHER: Showers expected to close out Labor Day weekend

So folks heading out to tonight’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff game featuring Georgia Tech vs. Clemson should probably have their umbrellas or ponchos handy, especially if they plan any tailgating. Kickoff is 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The work week ahead doesn’t look much better. Rain chances drop to 40% and 30% on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, but then will be more likely on Thursday and Friday.

Combined Shape Caption The forecast for Labor Day and rest of the week from Channel 2 Action News. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News Combined Shape Caption The forecast for Labor Day and rest of the week from Channel 2 Action News. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

And to cap it off, next weekend also is expected to bring rain with a 60% chance in the forecast right now for Saturday and Sunday.

