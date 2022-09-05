MONDAY’S WEATHER: Showers expected to close out Labor Day weekend

After a wet Labor Day weekend so far, the holiday itself could also be soggy for some parts of metro Atlanta.
Around noon, there’s a 40% chance of showers, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez.
“By the afternoon, the rain chance goes back up to about 70% for those scattered showers,” Lopez said.
The high is expected to hit 84 on Labor Day amid the few isolated showers and “more significant rain” to the north of Atlanta, she said.
So folks heading out to tonight’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff game featuring Georgia Tech vs. Clemson should probably have their umbrellas or ponchos handy, especially if they plan any tailgating. Kickoff is 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The work week ahead doesn’t look much better. Rain chances drop to 40% and 30% on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, but then will be more likely on Thursday and Friday.
And to cap it off, next weekend also is expected to bring rain with a 60% chance in the forecast right now for Saturday and Sunday.
