MONDAY’S WEATHER: Plenty of sunshine after chilly start

While warm weather and sunny skies are a boon for some, those conditions typically spell disaster for allergy sufferers. But Monahan said Atlanta is past the peak of pollen season, and the city is not likely to see any more pollen counts in the quadruple digits.

Sunday’s count was 340 pollen particles per cubic meter of air, which is still considered to be the high range, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, the organization that tracks the daily pollen count. Trees are still the primary contributors to pollen levels. A new count is expected to be released by 9 a.m. Monday.

