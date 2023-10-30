MONDAY’S WEATHER | One more day of near-80 temps before cold blast

Freeze watch coming later this week for metro Atlanta

Atlanta Weather
If you’ve been reveling in the warmth of the last several days, soak it up today because a drastic change in temperatures is on the way that will likely bring the first freeze of the season.

“Warm weather today — gonna be great,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “We’ll worry about tomorrow tomorrow. Today, though, we talk about what’s going to be another beautiful afternoon.”

As has been the trend, Monday is starting off mild in the 50s and 60s and will heat up to at or near 80 degrees this afternoon for much of the region. Also this afternoon, a cold front will move across the state, “but it really won’t be until tonight before those colder temperatures start to settle in,” Monahan said.

By Halloween morning, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. That’s a big change from what we’ve been used to waking up to, “and then the even bigger change is we just don’t warm up very much tomorrow afternoon,” Monahan said.

It’ll be the “biggest temperature drop and coolest weather we have felt since the spring,” he said.

That means temperatures for Halloween trick-or-treating are going to be in the chilly 40-degree range, so plan to bundle up if you’re going out.

By Wednesday, though, you’ll want the heavy winter coat. The low then is expected to drop down to 34 degrees in the city, and for some areas, it’s going to be the first freeze of the season, Monahan said. Another freeze is projected for Wednesday night into Thursday morning, he said.

