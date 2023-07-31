MONDAY’S WEATHER: Mainly dry to start the week, but storms come later

It’s still hot this week in metro Atlanta, but it won’t be as hot as last week. It’ll still feel like it, though.

“We’re kind of in the peak of the summer heat still for the next couple of weeks across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with the high topping out around 94 degrees in the city. That’s only a few degrees lower than last week, when temperatures climbed up to 98 degrees on Friday, making it the hottest day of the year.

This week’s highs will stay in the mid-to-low 90s, which is still slightly above the average of 90 degrees for this time of year. In fact, this year there have already been 35 days with 90-degree temperatures, Monahan said.

With July being the hottest month on average, we can expect some relief in the second half of August when the average high drops gradually and gets down to 87 degrees by the end of next month, Chief meteorologist Brad Nitz has said. There will still be hot days in September, too, but that’s when more comfortable days come.

This week, things will cool down just a tiny bit toward the second half of the week between Wednesday and Friday when showers creep into the forecast. A chance of rain will stick around for the weekend, but temperatures are projected to climb back into the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday.

