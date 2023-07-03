MONDAY’S WEATHER: Isolated showers today and storms in store for 4th of July

Temperatures are staying hot in metro Atlanta on Monday, and there is a chance of isolated showers. But more widespread storms are expected for the Fourth of July, so plan accordingly.

“Just keep in mind for your outdoor plans today, as well as into the Fourth of July, you’ll want to have that indoor backup,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

The high today will top out in the low 90s, and with the humidity, it’s going to feel closer to the mid-90s to 100 degrees in some areas. Similar temperatures are in store for the Fourth of July tomorrow.

Later this afternoon, some showers are possible but will be spotty and are expected to stay mostly on the outskirts of the city. But a level one of five risk for severe weather is in effect for metro Atlanta and North Georgia, with the main threat being damaging winds and hail. That risk will remain in effect through Tuesday when storms will become more widespread just in time for fireworks celebrations.

The rain should start to clear out by late Tuesday evening, so for any fireworks shows kicking off around 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., they “will likely be in much better shape,” Deon said.

“But you’re definitely going to want to have the lawn chairs because the grounds will likely be wet in many locations,” she said.

