MONDAY’S WEATHER: High temps with no rain in store this week

13 minutes ago
After heavy storms closed out last week, Metro Atlanta is in for a pattern of clear, sunny skies starting to build in on Monday and will stick through the rest of the week.

Stray showers will still be possible, but for the most part, conditions will be mostly to partly cloudy. High temperatures will stay in the low 90s today, but as the week goes on, highs will climb closer to triple digits, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“This is definitely going to be a week to take it easy,” he said. “Take frequent breaks. Stay hydrated because there’s not gonna be much rain to cool us down.”

Tuesday’s temperatures will top out around 93 degrees and climb up to 95 by Wednesday. Highs will stay in the mid-90s for the rest of the week, and by the weekend, things will heat up even more into the upper 90s.

Rain chances will stay low in the 10-20% range.

AJC On Campus: Student loan relief, Morehouse hires, UGA fundraising soars
