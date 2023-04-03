MONDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, rainy start to the work week; warmer temps ahead

“That’ll help wash some of that pollen out of the atmosphere,” he said. “We should be just about at the peak of our pollen season. Things are going to start to get a little better here, I think, as we head over the next couple of weeks. We should start to see those numbers come down, in part, because we had such an early start (to the season).”

Much warmer and drier weather is in store for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday possibly bringing some of the warmest temperatures we’ve seen this year, Monahan said. The high then is projected to reach into the upper 80s.