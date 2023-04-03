MONDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, rainy start to the work week; warmer temps ahead

It’s a cloudy, rainy and much cooler start to the work week in metro Atlanta Monday after a dry, mild and mostly sunny weekend.
Temperatures are in the 50s ahead of daybreak for much of the area, and it won’t get much warmer. Highs are expected to top out in the low 60s, according to the forecast.
Rain will start later in the morning with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly on the south side of the metro, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.
“That’ll help wash some of that pollen out of the atmosphere,” he said. “We should be just about at the peak of our pollen season. Things are going to start to get a little better here, I think, as we head over the next couple of weeks. We should start to see those numbers come down, in part, because we had such an early start (to the season).”
Much warmer and drier weather is in store for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday possibly bringing some of the warmest temperatures we’ve seen this year, Monahan said. The high then is projected to reach into the upper 80s.
A slight chance of an isolated storm returns for Thursday and increases as the weekend approaches. Temperatures also will cool down again for the weekend.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author
Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon