MONDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly start for back-to-school; milder temps in store

Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s ahead of daybreak, and they’re going to stay in the mid-60s as the day goes on. That’s a few degrees below the average high of 72 for this time of year, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week but will stay in the 70s.

There is no rain in the forecast for today, and it’ll stay that way at least through Thursday morning.