MONDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly start for back-to-school; milder temps in store

It’s a chilly Monday morning in North Georgia, so make sure to grab a jacket heading out the door, especially for the kids heading back to school after spring break.
Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s ahead of daybreak, and they’re going to stay in the mid-60s as the day goes on. That’s a few degrees below the average high of 72 for this time of year, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week but will stay in the 70s.
There is no rain in the forecast for today, and it’ll stay that way at least through Thursday morning.
An area of low pressure developing in the Gulf of Mexico could become a subtropical storm that would affect metro Atlanta Thursday, Monahan said.
“It is possible this could be a rare subtropical storm, a named storm during the month of April,” he said. “It’s never actually happened in the Gulf of Mexico in April. It has happened elsewhere in the Atlantic in the month of April, most recently in 2017.”
Whether the storm is named or not, rain and breezy weather will be rolling into the Atlanta area starting Thursday with a 30% chance of showers. The rain chance increases later in the day and Friday will have a 70% chance of scattered thunderstorms.
By Saturday, conditions will clear up for a high in the upper 70s. And Sunday will bring more showers.
