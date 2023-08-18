FRIDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Wall-to-wall sunshine’ again

Atlanta Weather
29 minutes ago
Metro Atlanta is in for its third day of nice, sunny weather on Friday, but enjoy it while you can because the heat returns over the next few days.

Temperatures Friday morning are starting off in the 60s and 70s. Later on, temperatures will approach the 90-degree mark but should stay just shy of it, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

The cooler temperatures are thanks to a less humid air mass that has been hovering over the area for the past couple of days. It has also been keeping the skies clear with no rain in sight. Saturday should bring much of the same conditions but with slightly higher temperatures.

But “we’re still in the thick of summer, and it’s only going to get hotter over the weekend,” Kramlich said. By Sunday, hotter, more humid weather starts to move in and will keep temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s for the foreseeable future. And with higher levels of humidity, feel-like temperatures could reach triple digits, Kramlich warned.

Not much rain is in the forecast, either, so a cooling shower is out of the question at least for now.

“Our next chance of rain may not come in until next weekend,” Kramlich said.

