FRIDAY’S WEATHER | ‘It’s gonna feel pretty nice this afternoon’

Friday is shaping up to deliver another warm afternoon in metro Atlanta.

The morning is starting off mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for much of the area. By the afternoon, we should make it up to about 70 degrees, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“These temperatures, more like October than November. It’s gonna feel pretty nice this afternoon,” he said.

It’ll stay dry for most of the day, but a slight chance of an isolated sprinkling — just 20% — is in store for the evening and night as a cold front moves by. “Don’t go cancel any plans over it, but you can take the umbrella with you just in case,” Monahan said.

Behind the front are bright, sunny skies that’ll make for a beautiful weekend with highs in the upper 60s — perfect for any outdoor plans.

Some much-needed rain returns to the forecast early next week. “Remember, we’re in a drought. We really could use some heavy rain,” Monahan said.

That chance will come with a storm that will blow into the area late Monday into Tuesday, he said.

Things should dry out again for the middle part of the week, clearing the way for a mild and partly cloudy Thanksgiving.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

