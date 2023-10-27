FRIDAY’S WEATHER | ‘If you’ve liked this week, you’re going to love the weekend’

“If you’ve liked this week, you’re going to love the weekend,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Friday morning temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s and will climb up to around 80 degrees in the city this afternoon, well above the average high of 71 degrees for this time of year. That trend will carry on through Saturday and Sunday when highs could reach 83 degrees.

No rain is in sight, either, thanks to an area of high pressure keeping moisture at bay and cold air corralled in Canada.

“But all good things come to an end and this one is, too,” Monahan said. “We are gonna see some big weather changes by the start of next week and by the middle of next week as the cold air that for now is bottled up in Canada, that’s going to stay there over the weekend, is finally going to move to the south.”

Halloween day will still be mild with a projected high of 66 degrees. But by Thursday morning, some of us could have our first freeze of the season, Monahan said. That’s just a bit early for the season. Typically, over the last 100 years, the first freeze falls in the second week of November, he said.

A small chance of rain is coming along with the colder air, too. Halloween day is projected to have a 20% chance of showers.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.