FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Hot, muggy with isolated storms possible again

It’s been hot and muggy for the past few days in metro Atlanta, and Friday will be no different.

The morning is starting off dry with temperatures again reaching the low-to-mid 90s as the day goes on, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. By the afternoon, some storms will start to pop up across the area.

“Not a ton of rain, though,” Monahan said. The rain chance is running at just 30%.

Saturday will have a better chance of rain, coming in at a 60% chance, but it still won’t be a complete washout, Monahan said.

“Go ahead with your outdoor plans, just have a couple of backups in mind,” he said. “There will be some storms developing through the late morning in the afternoon hours that will be a little more widespread.”

Sunday will be back to mainly dry weather, setting us up for higher heat building next week, Monahan said. Highs could reach up to 96 degrees by Wednesday.

