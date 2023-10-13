FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Cool and misty today with warmup tomorrow ahead of cool blast

Great weather expected for annular solar eclipse Saturday
Metro Atlanta is in for a mild, dreary Friday.

Light, scattered showers are on the radar this morning and will linger throughout the day. But “it‘s not going to be heavy like the stuff we saw on Wednesday and Thursday; it’s really going to be in the form of light rain to drizzle,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

“So just be aware, any outdoor plans — maybe going to any football games tonight — you may want to pack the rain gear,” she said.

All of the clouds and rain will keep high temperatures in the upper 60s, so a light jacket or sweater might be a good idea, too.

The rain should clear out overnight while the clouds will stick around into Saturday morning. But by the afternoon, they should break up and make way for a sunny afternoon — ideal weather to view the annular solar eclipse that will peak around 1:12 p.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. as the moon passes between the earth and sun, Kramlich said.

“It creates that ‘ring of fire’ effect for those that are in the path of this,” she said.

Atlanta isn’t in the direct path, so we will only see about 52% of the sun obscured by it.

“It will look like a crescent shape that has kind of taken a bite out of the sun,” Kramlich said.

For anyone planning to view the eclipse, make sure you are wearing protective solar eclipse glasses. Regular sunglasses won’t be enough, experts warn. “Viewing any part of the bright sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury,” according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the mid 70s, so “enjoy it while you can because this will be the last really warm day that we’re going to see for a while,” Kramlich said.

A cold front will move in later on Saturday and will knock highs down into the 60s for the foreseeable future.

