FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Cloudy but mostly dry weather moving in for Father’s Day

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

There’s a little fog lingering in metro Atlanta Friday morning where rain fell the day before. But we should get a break from the downpours today and over the Father’s Day weekend.

Clouds are sticking around for most of the day Friday, but it should stay mainly dry. There is just a 20% chance that a few showers could bubble up this afternoon as the sunshine warms up the atmosphere, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. But any rain should be cleared out for the evening.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, “which is kind of where we should be for this time of year. But compared to this day last year, it is much cooler. We were 97 degrees on June 16 last year,” she said.

Saturday has similar conditions in store with fewer clouds, and so does Father’s Day. Temperatures Sunday could reach 90 degrees, Kramlich said, but rain chances remain low, so it’ll be great weather for any outdoor activities.

A wet weather pattern returns Monday and will stay rainy for much of the week, according to the forecast.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

How many Fortune 500 companies does Georgia have?
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Gwinnett County school board adopts $3 billion budget
10h ago
