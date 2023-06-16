FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Cloudy but mostly dry weather moving in for Father’s Day

There’s a little fog lingering in metro Atlanta Friday morning where rain fell the day before. But we should get a break from the downpours today and over the Father’s Day weekend.

Clouds are sticking around for most of the day Friday, but it should stay mainly dry. There is just a 20% chance that a few showers could bubble up this afternoon as the sunshine warms up the atmosphere, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. But any rain should be cleared out for the evening.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, “which is kind of where we should be for this time of year. But compared to this day last year, it is much cooler. We were 97 degrees on June 16 last year,” she said.

Saturday has similar conditions in store with fewer clouds, and so does Father’s Day. Temperatures Sunday could reach 90 degrees, Kramlich said, but rain chances remain low, so it’ll be great weather for any outdoor activities.

A wet weather pattern returns Monday and will stay rainy for much of the week, according to the forecast.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.