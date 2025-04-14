Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Deadly crash closes busy Midtown Atlanta intersection
TRAFFIC UPDATE | Deadly crash closes busy Midtown Atlanta intersection

Atlanta firefighters respond to a crash on Piedmont Avenue at Monroe Drive. Multiple victims were trapped and removed by firefighters on Monday, April 14, 2025.

Atlanta firefighters respond to a crash on Piedmont Avenue at Monroe Drive. Multiple victims were trapped and removed by firefighters on Monday, April 14, 2025.
Updated 46 minutes ago

A deadly crash is blocking a busy intersection in Midtown Atlanta on Monday.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at Piedmont Avenue and Monroe Drive before 10:30 a.m. The area is next to the Atlanta Botanical Garden in Piedmont Park.

A white Tesla appears lodged under a box truck, leaving a large area of debris scattered on the road.

Police confirmed that one person was declared dead at the scene and multiple others are in critical condition.

It is not clear when the intersection may reopen.

Atlanta firefighters respond to the scene of a crash on Piedmont Avenue at Monroe Drive. Multiple victims were trapped and removed by firefighters on Monday, April 14, 2025.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

