TRAFFIC UPDATE | Deadly crash closes busy Midtown Atlanta intersection

A deadly crash is blocking a busy intersection in Midtown Atlanta on Monday.
The multi-vehicle crash happened at Piedmont Avenue and Monroe Drive before 10:30 a.m. The area is next to the Atlanta Botanical Garden in Piedmont Park.
A white Tesla appears lodged under a box truck, leaving a large area of debris scattered on the road.
Police confirmed that one person was declared dead at the scene and multiple others are in critical condition.
It is not clear when the intersection may reopen.
Credit: Ben Hendren
Credit: Ben Hendren
Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
