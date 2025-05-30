TRAFFIC UPDATE
TRAFFIC UPDATE

Lanes reopen after fuel spill closed I-20 West to Atlanta’s Downtown Connector

Traffic was diverted for a few hours as crews cleaned up the interstate.
Lanes reopen after a fuel spill blocked I-20 West in Atlanta just before the Downtown Connector at the top of Friday morning’s commute. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

Lanes reopen after a fuel spill blocked I-20 West in Atlanta just before the Downtown Connector at the top of Friday morning’s commute. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
Updated 42 minutes ago

Lanes have reopened after a fuel spill blocked I-20 West in Atlanta just before the Downtown Connector at the top of Friday morning’s commute.

The situation started with a big rig crash just before 4 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Traffic was diverted onto I-75/I-85 as crews cleaned up the spill.

Lanes reopened around 6:40 a.m.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

A woman walks down the Beltline near Piedmont Park as rain fell steadily throughout Thursday morning. More storms are expected Friday, May 30, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Strong, potentially severe storms to charge into metro Atlanta this afternoon

2m ago

Storms move out of area after forcing delays at Atlanta airport

The FAA grounded flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday due to heavy storms.

Injuries, damage reported after radar-confirmed tornado in Henry County

Brad Nitz, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist, said trees were uprooted along I-75 and U.S. 23 by a tornado Thursday afternoon in Henry County.

The Latest

Atlanta firefighters on scene of a crash on Piedmont Avenue at Monroe Drive

Credit: Ben Hendren

Officials identify 2 killed in crash at busy Midtown Atlanta intersection

Live I-75 updates in the Greater Atlanta Area: accidents, road closures and delays

Live I-285 updates in the Greater Atlanta Area: accidents, road closures and delays

Featured

Evan Walker, nephew of Drew Walker, shows knocked down trees caused by Hurricane Helene at Walker Farms on Wednesday in Wilsonville. South Georgia farmer Drew Walker knew the storm was headed for Florida’s Big Bend region, but couldn’t imagine it would ravage swathes of farm and timberland more than 100 miles inland. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene hit months ago. South Georgia is still waiting for help.

Eight months after Hurricane Helene, farmers and cities in financial ruin are still recovering from one of the most expensive tropical storms in decades.

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Town hall or therapy? Inside Hank Johnson’s vent session in Gwinnett

The Georgia congressman told constituents during a town hall that while peaceful protests are limited, they do work. They just take time.

Officials ID Buford couple who drowned while visiting Florida Gulf Coast beach

A Buford couple died while swimming in the Gulf near Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The couple's son was saved by a bystander.