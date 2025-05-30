Lanes reopen after fuel spill closed I-20 West to Atlanta’s Downtown Connector

Lanes have reopened after a fuel spill blocked I-20 West in Atlanta just before the Downtown Connector at the top of Friday morning’s commute.
The situation started with a big rig crash just before 4 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Traffic was diverted onto I-75/I-85 as crews cleaned up the spill.
Lanes reopened around 6:40 a.m.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Storms move out of area after forcing delays at Atlanta airport
The FAA grounded flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday due to heavy storms.
Injuries, damage reported after radar-confirmed tornado in Henry County
Brad Nitz, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist, said trees were uprooted along I-75 and U.S. 23 by a tornado Thursday afternoon in Henry County.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Helene hit months ago. South Georgia is still waiting for help.
Eight months after Hurricane Helene, farmers and cities in financial ruin are still recovering from one of the most expensive tropical storms in decades.
Town hall or therapy? Inside Hank Johnson’s vent session in Gwinnett
The Georgia congressman told constituents during a town hall that while peaceful protests are limited, they do work. They just take time.
Officials ID Buford couple who drowned while visiting Florida Gulf Coast beach
A Buford couple died while swimming in the Gulf near Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The couple's son was saved by a bystander.