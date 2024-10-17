Atlanta Traffic

Live I-285 updates in the Greater Atlanta Area: accidents, road closures and delays

1 hour ago

Today's Traffic Conditions on I-285 in the Greater Atlanta Area

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-285 closed in Decatur

One lane is closed from GA-155/Flat Shoals Road/Exit 48 to I-20/Exit 46 on northbound I-285. The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 8 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:53 a.m.

Lane on Rainbow Drive closed in Decatur

One lane is closed between I-285 exit 67 and I-285 South on Rainbow Drive. The incident was reported Wednesday at 8 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:53 a.m.

Warning in East Point: Crash reported on southbound I-285

There has been a crash on the I-285 from GA-166/Highwood Drive/Exit 5 to Camp Creek Parkway/Exit 2. The event affects 480 feet. The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 10:59 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on southbound I-285

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on the I-285 between GA-236/Lavista Road/Exit 37 and US-29/Lawrenceville Highway/Exit 38. The impacted road section is 450 feet long. The report was issued Wednesday at 5:17 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 6:47 p.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-285

A crash has been reported on the I-285 from GA-155/Flat Shoals Road/Exit 48 to I-20/Exit 46. The impacted road section is 390 feet long. The report was issued Wednesday at 4:48 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:23 p.m.

